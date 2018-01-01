Devon UK Gill Meller – The chef and author roasts chicken with wild garlic and beetroot in his outdoor oven while discussing his fascination with home kitchens, daily eating habits and the rise of veganism

London UK Elisabeth Luard – Over a lunch of potato salad and pimientos, the revered food writer talks about hallucinogenic tea in Uruguay, the importance of Spanish cuisine and why painting is the key to her writing

Ireland Sam Gleeson & Niamh Fox – At their idyllic home in West Clare, the furniture maker and chef cook meat from their own pigs, recall very different childhood meals and explain why food tastes better in a van