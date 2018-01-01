The chef and author roasts chicken with wild garlic and beetroot in his outdoor oven while discussing his fascination with home kitchens, daily eating habits and the rise of veganism
Gill Meller – The chef and author roasts chicken with wild garlic and beetroot in his outdoor oven while discussing his fascination with home kitchens, daily eating habits and the rise of veganism
Elisabeth Luard – Over a lunch of potato salad and pimientos, the revered food writer talks about hallucinogenic tea in Uruguay, the importance of Spanish cuisine and why painting is the key to her writing
Sam Gleeson & Niamh Fox – At their idyllic home in West Clare, the furniture maker and chef cook meat from their own pigs, recall very different childhood meals and explain why food tastes better in a van
Rachel Roddy – Over a long lunch at her home in Testaccio, the food writer recalls her early days in Italy, names the authors who inspire her, and describes her daily food rituals in fine detail
Disappearing Desserts & Other News – The politics of cheese, a sandwich both remarkable and unremarkable, and a definitive guide to fast food desserts
Cookbook Diversity & Other News – In this week's round-up of the best online food media: Puerto Rico's bars, imitation fast food in Iran and a MasterChef mess-up
Egg Spoon Wars & Other News – In this week's round-up of the best online food media: 101 dishes that changed America, fear of a bulging can, and the insensitivities of katsu pie
Gill Meller’s Devon & Dorset Address Book – The food writer and chef on unfussy restaurant he really likes, an "incredible" off-grid smallholding and his favourite local chippie
Elisabeth Luard’s London Address Book – The food writer recommends an exuberant and inexpensive Persian restaurant in Chiswick, a grand Soho institution and a brilliant west London farmers' market
Sam Gleeson and Niamh Fox’s Ireland Address Book – The furniture maker and chef recommend a great pub for cheese toasties, their favourite place to go in Ireland for a special meal, and a local community farm run by surfers
Rachel Roddy’s Rome Address Book – The Guardian food columnist on an ideal neighbourhood restaurant, her favourite sandwich-maker, a natural wine specialist and the best butchers in Rome
Inside Gill Meller’s Kitchen – The chef and author picks out a good local sea salt, his parents' aluminium egg poacher and the cookbook that opened his eyes to real food and cooking
Inside Elisabeth Luard’s Kitchen – The author of European Peasant Cookery selects a potent South American tea, a tiled Andalusian table and five favourite food books
Inside Sam Gleeson and Niamh Fox’s Kitchen – The furniture maker and chef pick out one of Ireland's best beers, a curious metal gadget for scraping coconuts, and a favourite Jamie Oliver book